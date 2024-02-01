Here's how you can celebrate Black history this February

February marks Black History Month each year in the United States to honor the achievements and struggles of African Americans throughout U.S. history.

From its 1900s beginnings to modern-day recognition, here's what you need to know about celebrating Black History Month and some ways to celebrate:

What is the history of Black History Month?

Carter G. Woodson was an early scholar of African American history. Dubbed “the father of Black history,” he founded the Association for the Study of African American Life and History. He launched The Journal of African American History, the association’s scholarly publication, in 1916 — half a century after the Thirteenth Amendment abolished slavery in the U.S.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

Woodson was determined to dedicate time to celebrating the historic contributions of Black people, leading him to establish Negro History Week in February 1926.

Over the years, mayors of cities across the nation also began recognizing Negro History Week. By the late 1960s, catalyzed by the Civil Rights movement and efforts to transform race relations, Negro History Week evolved into Black History Month for many schools and communities.

In 1976, President Gerald Ford officially recognized Black History Month as a national observance, encouraging Americans to “seize the opportunity to honor the too-often neglected accomplishments of Black Americans in every area of endeavor throughout our history.”

Why do we celebrate Black History Month in February?

February is the birth month of two prominent figures who contributed to the freedom of enslaved African Americans.

President Abraham Lincoln, born on Feb. 12, issued the Emancipation Proclamation during the third year of the Civil War, which declared enslaved people living within the rebellious states free and linked the issue of slavery directly to the war.

Frederick Douglass was born enslaved and later became a leader in the abolitionist movement. His date of birth was not recorded, but he celebrated his birthday on Feb. 14.

Woodson chose the second week of February for Negro History Week to honor their birthdays and legacies.

Since 1976, every U.S. president after Ford has officially designated February as Black History Month.

What is the 2024 Black History Month theme?

Black History Month has a different theme every year.

Woodson believed providing a theme was essential to focus the public’s attention. The ASALH said it selects themes that “reflect changes in how people of African descent in the United States have viewed themselves, the influence of social movements on racial ideologies, and the aspirations of the Black community.”

The theme of this year’s Black History Month is African Americans and the Arts.

"African American artists have used art to preserve history and community memory as well as for empowerment. Artistic and cultural movements such as the New Negro, Black Arts, Black Renaissance, hip-hop, and Afrofuturism, have been led by people of African descent and set the standard for popular trends around the world," reads the ASALH description of its choice for its 2024 focal point.

How to learn and celebrate Black history

There are various ways to celebrate the month and educate yourself on Black history.

Here are just a few ideas to get you started:

Support Black-owned businesses and artists

Many top shopping sites like Amazon, Yelp and Door Dash allow you to filter for Black-owned businesses and restaurants. Try it out next time you place an online order.

Find online celebrations

The Smithsonian's National Museum of African American History and Culture is providing free online programming this month. You can view the full calendar here.

Attend local events

Check your city and state government websites for Black History Month events like art and music workshops, film screenings and more.

Watch a movie

Watch one of these 28 films to learn more about the Black experience. Most are available on Netflix, Amazon Prime or other popular streaming services.

More options include researching Black history in your community and reading Black literature.

Editor's note: This article originally appeared on this site in 2023.

Bowie State associate professor Roger Davidson shares the history behind Black History Month. He says Black History Month itself is a "story of victory" and should be celebrated year-round. News4's Shawn Yancy reports.