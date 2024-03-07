State of the Union

Here's why women are wearing white at Biden's State of the Union address

Among those seen wearing white were Reps. Norma Torma Torres, Linda Sanchez and Nanette D. Barragán.

Democratic Representatives dress in white
Shawn Thew/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Dozens of women were seen dressed in white at President Joe Biden’s third State of the Union address Thursday night.

“For tonight’s State of the Union address, we’re in white and wearing ‘Fighting for Reproductive Freedom’ pins,” the Democratic Women’s Caucus posted on social media Thursday.

The group attended the event with a clear message: “we won't stop fighting until all women can access the health care they need to control their own lives and futures.”

State of the Union

State of the Union 5 hours ago

Watch live: President Biden delivers 2024 State of the Union address

State of the Union 4 hours ago

Why some lawmakers will wear yellow ribbons and dog tags to Biden's State of the Union address

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

Among those seen wearing white were Reps. Norma Torma Torres, Linda Sanchez and Nanette D. Barragán.

While some House Democratic women wore white in solidarity for women's rights, others wore royal blue, yellow ribbons and dog tags to show support for Ukraine and American hostages still being held captive by Hamas.

Family members of several hostages are expected to be in attendance to Biden's SOTU address, as well as individuals with personal accounts with abortion and IVF.

This article tagged under:

State of the Union
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Subscribe to The 4Front Weather Changing Climate See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Submit a tip The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene Entertainment News 4 Your Home U.S. & World Money Report Politics Health Changing Minds
About NBC4 Washington Our news standards Our apps Submit photos and video Submit a consumer complaint Take our survey Promotions Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us