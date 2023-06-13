4-time Olympic gold medalist Greg Louganis set to auction off 3 medals to benefit HIV/AIDS group

Greg Louganis, one of the first athletes to come out about his sexuality and HIV status, will be auctioning off his Olympic medals to support LGBTQ+ organizations.

Louganis, an inspiration to LGBTQ+ athletes and advocate for HIV prevention and awareness, has won a total of five medals over his 12-year Olympic diving career for Team USA. He will be auctioning off his 1976 silver medal, a 1984 gold medal and a 1988 gold medal, which could raise an estimated total of $2.4 million.

“California Live” sits down with professional diver and Olympic gold medal winner Greg Louganis for an intimate conversation. Now as an LGBTQ activist, Louganis looks back on the 80s and shares how he was treated as a gay professional athlete and Olympic icon.

Portions of the money will go to HIV/Aids and LGBTQ+ organizations.

“It enables the medals to go beyond me,” he said. “Each medal has a story.”

Louganis won the silver medal he will be auctioning when he was 16 years old at his first Olympic Games, the 1976 Summer Olympics in Montreal.

He has already given away his other two gold medals. He gave the first gold medal won during the 1984 LA games to his coach, and he gave his 1988 gold medal to Jeanne White.

White’s 13-year-old son Ryan was diagnosed with AIDS following a blood transfusion and passed away when he was 18. Prior to the 1988 games, Louganis had been diagnosed with AIDS but had kept this information and his sexuality private.

He described Ryan as “my inspiration to get through that competition.”

Years later, Louganis disclosed his diagnosis and sexuality, and has continued supporting LGTBQ+ and HIV/AIDS organizations.

His medals will be auctioned off Wednesday at Bonhams Auctions in Los Angeles.