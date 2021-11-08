Paul Gosar

GOP Lawmaker Tweets Altered Anime Video Depicting Him Killing Ocasio-Cortez

The altered video also depicts an attack on President Joe Biden

Rep. Paul Gosar, R-Ariz., questions Gregory Acting U.S. Park Police Chief Gregory T. Monahan, during a House Natural Resources Committee hearing on actions taken on June 1, 2020 at Lafayette Square, Tuesday, July 28, 2020 on Capitol Hill in Washington.
Bill Clark/Pool via AP

Rep. Paul Gosar, R-Ariz., sparked criticism on Monday after tweeting an altered animated video depicting the killing of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., and an attack on President Joe Biden.

Gosar on Sunday evening shared a photoshopped video in which he and other Republican lawmakers, including Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia and Lauren Boebert of Colorado, are depicted as heroes from the Japanese anime series “Attack on Titan.”

The post-apocalyptic series revolves around a small civilization that lives in a bordered-off city to protect itself from giant human-like creatures called Titans.

Paul GosarAlexandria Ocasio-CortezMarjorie Taylor GreeneLauren Boebert
