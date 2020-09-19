Front-Runners Emerge to Fill Ginsburg's Supreme Court Seat

Amy Coney Barrett was on the shortlist in 2018 to replace Justice Anthony Kennedy 

NBCUniversal, Inc.

Amy Coney Barrett, a federal appellate court judge, has emerged as one of the front-runners to fill the Supreme Court seat left vacant by the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, three sources told NBC News.

Barrett, 48, was on the shortlist in 2018 to replace retiring Justice Anthony Kennedy when President Donald Trump ultimately selected Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

The sources note that Barrett has been vetted and is a “known quantity” given her 2017 confirmation to sit on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit based in Chicago.

U.S. & World

The day's top national and international news.

Donald Trump 6 hours ago

Trump to Senate: Vote ‘Without Delay' on His Supreme Court Pick

Donald Trump 1 hour ago

AP Source: Envelope Addressed to White House Contained Ricin

For more on this story, go to NBC News.

Coronavirus Pandemic COVID-19: Data, Charts & Maps Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Inequality in America Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds U.S. & World Health NBCLX NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us