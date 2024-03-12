Israel-Hamas War

Food charity says aid ship bound for Gaza set sail from Cyprus

World Food Kitchen, the charity founded by celebrity chef José Andrés, posted on the X social media platform that the ship loaded with some 200 tons of food set sail

By The Associated Press

Parachutes drop humanitarian aid into the northern Gaza Strip
AP Photo/Maya Alleruzzo

An international charity says its aid ship bound for Gaza has set sail from Cyprus.

Associated Press live footage showed the ship being towed out of the harbor in Cyprus.

World Food Kitchen, the charity founded by celebrity chef José Andrés, posted on the X social media platform that the ship loaded with some 200 tons of food set sail Tuesday.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

The shipment is a test for the opening of a sea corridor to supply aid to the territory, where hunger is spreading five months into the Israel-Hamas war.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Israel-Hamas War
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Subscribe to The 4Front Weather Changing Climate See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Submit a tip The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene Entertainment News 4 Your Home U.S. & World Money Report Politics Health Changing Minds
About NBC4 Washington Our news standards Our apps Submit photos and video Submit a consumer complaint Take our survey Promotions Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us