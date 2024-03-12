Food charity says aid ship bound for Gaza set sail from Cyprus

An international charity says its aid ship bound for Gaza has set sail from Cyprus.

Associated Press live footage showed the ship being towed out of the harbor in Cyprus.

World Food Kitchen, the charity founded by celebrity chef José Andrés, posted on the X social media platform that the ship loaded with some 200 tons of food set sail Tuesday.

WCK-provided aid has set sail for Gaza on the @openarms_fund boat. We dispatched almost 200 tons of food—rice, flour, legumes, canned veggies & proteins. Alongside the @UAEAid & @CyprusMFA, our Relief Team is working to send as many aid boats as possible.#ChefsForThePeople pic.twitter.com/oypXF8WbDH — World Central Kitchen (@WCKitchen) March 12, 2024

The shipment is a test for the opening of a sea corridor to supply aid to the territory, where hunger is spreading five months into the Israel-Hamas war.