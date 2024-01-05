Marjorie Taylor Greene

Florida venue cancels Marjorie Taylor Greene event after learning of its Jan. 6 focus

The event was originally touted as book-signing hosted by a local Republican Party

By Matt Dixon | NBC News

Marjorie Taylor Greene
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File

A central Florida venue has canceled an event that was to have featured Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., after it learned the event was intended to commemorate the third anniversary of the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol.

The event was set to be hosted by the Republican Party of Osceola County at the Westgate Resorts in Kissimmee. It was originally pitched to Westgate as a small book-signing event featuring Greene, without mention of Jan. 6.

“Please be advised that Westgate was not made aware of the purpose of this event when we were approached to host a book signing,” Westgate Resorts said in a statement. “This event has been canceled and is no longer taking place at our resort.”

Greene refused to discuss the development when asked for her reaction to the cancellation by NBC News in Iowa, where she was doing an event for former President Donald Trump's campaign.

