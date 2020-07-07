Florida Jogger Discovers Human Head Alongside Road: Police

A Florida woman discovered a human head on the side of the road while out jogging Tuesday morning, according to authorities.

St. Petersburg police were called to the scene after 7 a.m., the department said. The remains were in a grassy area between the sidewalk and the edge of the road, just west of an interstate overpass, The Tampa Bay Times reported.

#stpetepd investigating human head found on the side of the road on 38th Av S between 31st and 34th St. South. Anyone with info call 727-893-7780 pic.twitter.com/zoICcaYvpI — St. Pete Police (@StPetePD) July 7, 2020

Investigators could not immediately determine the person's gender or race, the newspaper quoted police spokeswoman Yolanda Fernandez as saying.

Investigators said they do not think the victim died at the scene, though it was unclear how long the remains had been there, news outlets reported. The jogger told police she did not see anything when she passed by the area during a run on Sunday.

Officers shut down a portion of the street as homicide detectives searched the area for additional remains, Fernandez said.

Authorities were continuing to investigate, and the head was set to be turned over to the medical examiner.