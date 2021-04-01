NY Drug Bust Nets Cocaine Branded After International Soccer Star Cristiano Ronaldo

What to Know Authorities seized more than 100 pounds of cocaine branded with 'CR7' -- the nickname for international soccer superstar Cristiano Ronaldo -- from a luxury residential complex in Queens, federal prosecutors announced Thursday.

Authorities seized more than 100 pounds of cocaine branded with 'CR7' -- the nickname for international soccer superstar Cristiano Ronaldo -- from a luxury residential complex in Queens, federal prosecutors announced Thursday.

The cocaine was recovered from a seventh-floor apartment in a two-building 17 story residential complex in Queens containing a gym, lap pool and roof deck on Monday afternoon, according to federal prosecutors.

Investigators and agents arrested two individuals, and recovered one loaded handgun, and more than $200,000, in addition to seizing the 50 kilograms of cocaine, as part of an ongoing drug investigation by members of the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, New York City Office of the Special Narcotics Prosecutor’s, and New York State Police.

Christopher Jones and Wykim Williams, both 43 and of Queens, were charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance in the first and second degrees, criminal possession of a weapon in the second and third degree and criminally using drug paraphernalia in the second degree, New York City’s Special Narcotics Prosecutor Bridget G. Brennan, Special Agent in Charge of the DEA New York Division Ray Donovan, State Police Acting Superintendent Kevin P. Bruen, and Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz jointly announced.

Jones and Williams were arraigned in Criminal Court on Tuesday and cash bail was set at $150,000 for Jones and $250,000 for Williams. Attorney information for the accused was not immediately known.

“It is shocking to find, in an apartment closet in a large residential development across the street from a public park, a stash of cocaine worth $2 million dollars, a handgun and equipment to support large scale narcotics trafficking,” Brennan said in a statement.

According to prosecutors, on Monday, agents and investigators from various law enforcement agencies conducted surveillance in the are of 89th Avenue and 150th Street in Jamaica as part of an ongoing narcotics investigation. Around 3:15 p.m. that day, they allegedly saw Christopher Jones enter an apartment building empty handed and leave a short time later carrying a weighted suitcase. Jones was allegedly observed putting the heavy suitcase in a blue Dodge Caravan and driving away.

Prosecutors allege that shortly afterward, agents and investigators approached Jones in the vehicle and recovered approximately $200,000 from the suitcase, adding that the money was packaged in a manner consistent with narcotics trafficking.

Officers continued to monitor the building and subsequently observed Wykim Williams near apartment No. 706, according to prosecutors. A search warrant for the apartment was obtained and executed. Allegedly, fifty kilogram packages with stamped with “CR7”, containing cocaine were seized from a locked closet in the apartment. "CR7" is the nickname for popular Portuguese soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo.

Additionally, prosecutors said that $10,000, a Thunder Pro Compact 45ACP Firearm, and materials commonly used in large scale narcotics distribution, including a kilogram press and money counting machines, were found in the apartment.

“These defendants allegedly brought a massive amount of cocaine into our community while illegally armed," Katz said. "Working together, law enforcement will always go after those who would degrade our borough by trying to set up dangerous, illegal enterprises here. I want to thank all those involved in this investigation for their hard work and efforts that continue to keep our neighborhoods safe.”

Meanwhile, according to Donovan, cocaine seizures by the New York's DEA office have dramatically increased in recent months.

“Stimulants like cocaine are the vehicle traffickers are using to attract customers,” Donavan said in a statement. “Cocaine seizures by DEA New York have increased over 200% in the first three months of 2021 in comparison to the first quarter of 2020. Through our investigations and recent CDC statistics, we know that local organizations are mixing cocaine with fentanyl which have added to the alarming overdose rates nationwide.”