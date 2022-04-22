Family Demands Answers After Woman Dies Following Plastic Surgery at Florida Clinic

A family is demanding answers after a woman died following a plastic surgery procedure at a Miami clinic.

Tanesha Walker was discharged after the surgery earlier this week at the New Life Plastic Surgery center. Her family said Walker died Wednesday.

"She was there for everyone," said her niece, Tataneshia Middleton, when describing the grandmother of 11 kids. "She took care of all of them emotionally."

Walker's family said she flew from Indiana to Miami for breast reduction surgery but instead went to New Life Plastic Surgery for liposuction and a Brazilian butt lift. Middleton said the change took place after a local doctor refused to treat Walker due to her BMI.

Middleton said Walker was being taken to a recovery center when the owner of that facility instead took her to the hospital.

"When she came into the truck, she was telling them she was lightheaded and she didn’t feel well," Middleton said.

New Life Plastic Surgery released a statement saying Walker went into surgery at 9:35 a.m. and was in the recovery room at 11:05 a.m. before being discharged at 1:39 p.m.

They said the procedure went as expected and was "a success," adding they advised the recovery center to pick up Walker by noon. Middleton said the recovery center told her they picked up Walker shortly after getting a call at 1:15 p.m.

"I feel like it’s something going on with the facility specifically the doctor because his story is opposite with what the transportation lady told us," Middleton said.

Miami-Dade Police said they are investigating and Walker's family said they are flying to South Florida to speak to lawyers.

NBC 6 Investigators found this was the second time a patient died following a procedure at New Life Plastic Surgery, with the first patient dying in February after a blood clot ended up in her lungs following a liposuction and tummy tuck procedure.