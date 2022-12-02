Twitter

Elon Musk Suspends Kanye West's Twitter Account After Posting Picture of a Swastika

As of early Friday, the account for Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, read as "account suspended". It was not clear for how long West's account will be suspended.

By Gerardo Pons

Olivier Douliery | AFP | Getty Images

Hours after tweeting a now-deleted picture of an apparent Swastika inside a star of David, Kanye West's Twitter account was suspended, Twitter's CEO Elon Musk confirmed Thursday night.

"I tried my best. Despite that, he again violated our rule against incitement to violence. Account will be suspended," Musk tweeted while replying to another user requesting the rapper's account to be reinstated.

Musk later clarified in a further tweet that West's account was "being suspended for incitement to violence.”

The suspension of West's account came following a lengthy antisemitic tirade during an appearance on the show InfoWars Thursday, hosted by conspiracy theorist Alex Jones, where the rapper also praised Hitler.

West's was one of several high-profile Twitter accounts that Musk reinstated following his takeover of the social media platform in October.

This article tagged under:

TwitterElon MuskKanye West
