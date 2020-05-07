supermoon

Don’t Miss This Week’s Flower Moon — It’s the Last Supermoon of the Year

The Flower Moon is the last in a series of four supermoons

By Sophie Reardon

In this Wednesday, April 8, 2020 photo, the super moon rises behind the state Capitol in Denver.
AP Photo/Thomas Peipert

If you looked up to the night sky Wednesday night chances are you saw a big, bright supermoon. If you missed it, don't worry, you still have time.

The Flower Moon, as it's known, was at its brightest Thursday morning just before the sun came up, but it'll also be visible Thursday night into Friday morning.

According to NASA, the Flower Moon is the last in a series of full supermoons dating back to February. The biggest and brightest of the series was in April.

U.S. & World

The day's top national and international news.

coronavirus pandemic 5 hours ago

US Virus Updates: Gov. Cuomo Says Not Wearing Mask Is ‘Selfish’; Frontier Drops Open-Seat Fee

Personal protective equipment 10 hours ago

Trump Contradicts Nurse in Testy Oval Office Exchange Over Coronavirus Protective Gear

A supermoon rose above the sky on Tuesday. It was the first in a string of supermoons this year. The next supermoon will occur in May.

The Algonquin tribes of what is now the northeastern United States named the Flower Moon for the flowers that are abundant this time of year.

This article tagged under:

supermoonNASA
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate Videos Health Changing Minds Safe at Home U.S. & World Investigations NBC4 Responds The Scene NBCLX Community Harris' Heroes Vote: Polls & Trivia Traffic
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us