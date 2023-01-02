Florida

Delays at Florida Airports After Radar Issue Causes Ground Stop

Federal Aviation Administration officials said the volume of traffic into Florida airspace was slowed following an air traffic computer issue

By Brian Hamacher

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Flights to and from Florida airports were experiencing delays after a radar issue caused a ground stop Monday, officials said.

Federal Aviation Administration officials said the volume of traffic into Florida airspace was slowed following an air traffic computer issue.

Officials at Miami International Airport said there was a nationwide ground stop to and from Florida due to a radar link outage.

The issue was resolved and planes were slowly being allowed to depart, MIA officials said.

American Airlines tweeted at the issue originated at the MIA control center and was affecting all carriers.

There were nearly 270 delays and 19 cancellations reported at MIA Monday, while Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport was experiencing 290 delays and 33 cancellations.

U.S. & World

The day's top national and international news.

Celebrity News 9 mins ago

Three 6 Mafia Hip-Hop Group's Gangsta Boo Dies at Age 43

Ciudad Juarez 1 hour ago

Mexican Gang Leader Among 25 Freed in Juarez Prison Attack That Killed 17

This past weekend, an IT outage caused some issues at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.

No other information was immediately known.

Check back with NBC 6 for updates.

This article tagged under:

FloridaMiamiMiami International Airport
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate Coronavirus Pandemic See It, Share It Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds Submit a tip The Scene 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
About NBC4 Washington Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us