Trick-or-Treater's Apology Over Taking 2 Reese's Is All Treat

Trick-or-treating in Berlin was all treat for a teen who went to a house giving out a candy he loves – Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups-- king-size to be exact.

The doorbell camera shows his excitement and his sweet apology for taking two. It’s been a treat for the many people who have watched it too.

Kayla Lalles, of Berlin, was giving out king-size Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups and her Ring doorbell camera caught the moment of pure trick-or-treating delight on video.

It shows 14-year-old Dominic Ciriello, from Plainville, approaching the bucket of candy while trick-or-treating in his grandmother's neighborhood and the excitement that you hope to see when children go out on Halloween.

“Wait, they got that king size. Yes, sir,” Dominic said in the video.

“They’ve probably got a camera,” Dominic said, looking around. “I apologize in advance, but I’ve got to take two. I just can't resist. I just love Reese’s. I apologize in advance."

Lalles posted that video on social media and said she wished she’d the video as it was happening. If she had, she would have told Dominic to take more.

She said she doesn't always put king-size candy out, but she did this year because she wanted to do something special after the pandemic put a halt to trick-or-treating last year.

When she went back to see the video, she was just taken by the raw moment of a kid being a kid and when she saw Dominic's reaction, it made her laugh and it warmed her heart.

When she was sharing the video, Lalles also asked for people to help her find the Connecticut teen so she could give him more candy. It worked and they are planning on meeting up.

Lalles said she is also hearing from people who saw the video and said it made their day.

Dominic's mom said people are also reaching out to her after seeing his excitement and apology, wanting to give her son more candy too.