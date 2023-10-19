Connecticut

14 cows dead after cattle trailer rolled over on Connecticut highway

A truck carrying 44 cows rolled over on a Connecticut highway

By LeAnne Gendreau

NBC Universal, Inc.

Fourteen cows are dead after a cattle trailer that was transporting cows from Maine to Ohio rolled over on an Interstate 84 off-ramp in Newtown early Thursday morning.

State police said state troopers responded to the exit 10 off-ramp on I-84 West around 3:26 a.m. after the truck, which was carrying 44 cows, rolled over.

The Department of Agriculture said eight cows died in the crash, six were euthanized and 30 survived.

A state veterinarian was called and the decision to euthanize the six cows was made because of the injuries they suffered and the risk of exposure to hazardous conditions, state police said.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

The veterinarian requested that troopers euthanize the cows and they were euthanized at the scene.

The Department of Agriculture said the decision to euthanize was made in coordination with the owner and, following U.S. Department of Agriculture regulations, the meat from these animals is not fit for human consumption. 

The state veterinarian has evaluated the other 30 cows and they are doing well, according to the Department of Agriculture.

U.S. & World

The day's top national and international news.

Detroit 1 hour ago

Detroit 4-year-old boy killed in dog attack while playing in backyard

Hair 2 hours ago

FDA is thinking about a ban on hair-straightening chemicals. Stylists say Black women have moved on

The driver of the truck was not injured.

State police previously said 20 cows died. Fourteen died as a result of the crash and six were euthanized.

The state Department of Agriculture said the cattle trailer was transporting 44 head of dairy cattle from Maine to Ohio.

The exit ramp was closed for hours but has reopened.

This article tagged under:

Connecticut
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Subscribe to The 4Front Weather Changing Climate See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Submit a tip The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
About NBC4 Washington Our News Standards Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us