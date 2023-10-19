14 cows dead after cattle trailer rolled over on Connecticut highway

Fourteen cows are dead after a cattle trailer that was transporting cows from Maine to Ohio rolled over on an Interstate 84 off-ramp in Newtown early Thursday morning.

State police said state troopers responded to the exit 10 off-ramp on I-84 West around 3:26 a.m. after the truck, which was carrying 44 cows, rolled over.

The Department of Agriculture said eight cows died in the crash, six were euthanized and 30 survived.

A state veterinarian was called and the decision to euthanize the six cows was made because of the injuries they suffered and the risk of exposure to hazardous conditions, state police said.

The veterinarian requested that troopers euthanize the cows and they were euthanized at the scene.

The Department of Agriculture said the decision to euthanize was made in coordination with the owner and, following U.S. Department of Agriculture regulations, the meat from these animals is not fit for human consumption.

The state veterinarian has evaluated the other 30 cows and they are doing well, according to the Department of Agriculture.

The driver of the truck was not injured.

State police previously said 20 cows died. Fourteen died as a result of the crash and six were euthanized.

The state Department of Agriculture said the cattle trailer was transporting 44 head of dairy cattle from Maine to Ohio.

The exit ramp was closed for hours but has reopened.