Cori Broadus, Snoop Dogg's daughter, suffers a ‘severe' stroke: ‘I'm only 24'

Cori Broadus, rapper Snoop Dogg's daughter, revealed on Instagram that she experienced a stroke.

@princessbroadus via Instagram

“I had a severe stroke this am,” the 24-year-old shared in her Instagram stories. “I started breaking down crying when they told me.”

Broadus didn’t share more information about the stroke or how she’s currently doing, though she expressed frustration about the state of her health.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

“I’m only 24 what did I do in my past to deserve all of this?” she wrote.

People often think that stroke only occurs in older people, but younger patients can also experience one.

“We need to remember that 10% to 15% of stroke happens in … patients younger than 50,” Dr. Shahram Majidi, an endovascular neurosurgeon and assistant professor of neurosurgery, neurology and radiology at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, previously told TODAY.com. “Everybody in the young patient population should be educated about stroke symptoms. They should take it seriously.”

@princessbroadus via Instagram

When Braodus was 6, she was diagnosed with lupus, according to People. The autoimmune condition causes inflammation, which can lead to permanent damage in the skin, joints, heart, lungs, kidneys, blood cells and brain, according to the National Institute of Arthritis and Musculoskeletal and Skin Diseases.

System lupus erythematosus, the most common type of lupus, increases the risk of stroke before age 50, according to a paper in the journal “Mediterranean Journal of Rheumatology.”

“When you have lupus, (feeling achy) one of the No. 1 things. You have achy joints, you have arthritis,” Broadus told People in September 2023.

“I have days where I’m sick, but I’m still blessed and able to do what I love to do and to tell my story,” Broadus said. “But then there’s days I’m like, ‘Wow, I wish I wasn’t sick. What would my life be if I was just a normal girl?’ It’s part of being human. You’re going to have bad days, you’re not going to always have good days.”

“I want to be OK,” she added. “You’re not going to always be OK, and that’s OK because we’re human, but I want to be OK overall, mentally, physically. And we’re going to get there.”

A stroke is a medical emergency and people should call 911 if they experience any symptoms of one. The American Heart Association encourages people to think FAST to remember signs of stroke:

F: Facial drooping

A: Arm weakness

S: Slurred speech

T: Time equal brain, the quicker one gets to the hospital, the more brain saved

While a having a stroke can be debilitating, people do recover from them. “Stroke is the leading cause of disability and is still one of the leading causes of death in the nation. That’s the scary part,” Majidi said.

This story first appeared on TODAY.com. More from TODAY: