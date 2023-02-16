Taylor Swift

Commuters Help Make Texas Street Dancer's Taylor Swift Concert Dream Come True

Jaylan Ford is a fixture outside the Parks Mall at Arlington, where he dances nearly every day to Taylor Swift tunes in heavy rotation

By Noelle Walker

NBC Universal, Inc.

If you drive in Arlington past the intersection of Cooper and Pleasant Ridge outside the Parks Mall at Arlington, you've probably seen Jaylan Ford dancing his heart out on a traffic island.

"You're an inspiration! I love you, man," one passer-by said as Ford pumped his fists and bobbed his head to music only he can hear through his earbuds. "I listen to Taylor Swift," Ford said.

Taylor Swift is in heavy rotation on Ford's playlist.

"Taylor Swift, I just like all her songs," Ford said. "I can't name one song I don't like."

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

"It feels good every day 'cause I'm doing something positive," Ford said, smiling ear-to-ear. "They're like, 'why is he so happy? Why is he dancing? Why is he happy?'"

One of the regular commuters who pass by Ford has befriended him. Marci Munguia wanted to do something nice for the young man who brightens so many days with his effervescent smile and joyful dancing.

"I don't know where he gets the energy, but he loves getting up in the morning and making people smile," Munguia said. "He's a big 'Swifty.' He loves Taylor Swift. He told me she was coming to concert here soon and that he'd love to be there, and so I decided to see what I could do."

U.S. & World

The day's top national and international news.

Donald Trump 40 mins ago

Fox News Hosts, Rupert Murdoch Were Skeptical of Trump Election Fraud Claims

Bruce Willis 1 hour ago

Bruce Willis Was Diagnosed With Frontotemporal Dementia. Here's What That Means

Munguia posted it on her NextDoor account and social media, and Ford's mother set up a GoFundMe account, and the donations rolled in. Now Ford has enough money to get a ticket to see Taylor Swift perform.

"I'm showing people how to be happy, you know, and I feel fortunate for everything that's coming around," Ford said. "I just feel blessed every single day!"

Taylor Swift will perform at AT&T Stadium in Arlington for three nights, starting March 31.

You can follow Jaylan Ford on social media here.

This article tagged under:

Taylor SwiftArlington
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate Coronavirus Pandemic See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Submit a tip The Scene 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
About NBC4 Washington Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us