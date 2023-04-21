Large Boom Heard Across Multiple Central Indiana Counties Friday Night

Numerous central Indiana residents were left with many questions Friday night after hearing a large boom and seeing a bright light streaking across the sky.

Homeowners in several area counties, including Hamilton, Boone and Hendricks counties, reported hearing an explosion and loud shaking, according to WTHR, the NBC affiliate in Indianapolis.

Emergency management officials in Hamilton County tweeted that they have received several reports about a possible explosion and a light streaking across the sky. Authorities said no damage has been reported, but explained a sonic boom may have been what occurred.

Several reports are coming in from across the county about a possible explosion and a light streaking across the sky. There are no reports of damage. It may have been a sonic boom. Police and fire continue to investigate. — Hamilton County Emergency Management (@HamiltonCoEOC) April 22, 2023

Pilots in Kentucky saw a meteor to their north, according to the Hamilton County Emergency Management Agency, which added a lightning detection system picked up something - possibly lightning or a meteor - over Carroll County, Indiana.