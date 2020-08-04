US Census

Census to Stop Counting Americans a Month Early Amid Growing Fears of an Undercount

Census Bureau move has raised fears among civil rights groups, researchers and other experts who fear that a significant portion of the population could be left out of the count

File
Photo Illustration by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

The Census Bureau is halting its field operations to count the population a month ahead of schedule, the agency's director announced in a statement Monday night, raising fears of a national undercount.

Steven Dillingham said in a statement posted on the bureau's website that the agency is ending all of its counting efforts on Sept. 30, a month sooner than previously expected, which means all enumerators who are door-knocking to collect responses from those who have not already self-responded onlineby phone or by mail will halt their efforts then.

He also said those self-response options will also close on that date.

U.S. & World

The day's top national and international news.

Donald Trump 19 hours ago

Virus Updates: Trump Says Death Toll ‘Is What It Is'; Clorox Can't Meet Demand for Wipes Until 2021

North Carolina 18 hours ago

Tropical Storm Isaias Drives Rain, Wind Up Interstate 95

The move has raised fears among various civil rights groups, researchers and other experts who fear that a significant portion of the population, such as minorities and immigrants, could be left of out the tally.

Get the full story at NBCNews.com

This article tagged under:

US Censuscensus
Coronavirus Pandemic COVID-19: Data, Charts & Maps Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Inequality in America Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds U.S. & World Health NBCLX NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us