Cancer

Cancer Drug Shortages Are Creating Dire Circumstances for Some Patients

In some cases, other drugs are available, but they may not work as well. In other cases, patients may die waiting for the medications they need.

Cancer Decline
AP Photo/Gerry Broome

Robert Landfair, 76, was diagnosed with Stage 4 prostate cancer in 2018 and underwent several unsuccessful rounds of chemotherapy before his doctor recommended that he switch to Pluvicto, a new medication for advanced prostate cancer.

But the drug’s manufacturer, Novartis, has had supply problems. Landfair is now on a waitlist for the medication, which isn’t expected to be widely available for several more months.

“I definitely need that drug,” Landfair, of Chicago, said. “It’s the only way I see my life.”

Landfair’s not alone: A shortage of cancer medications has created dire circumstances for many patients diagnosed with the disease, forcing them — along with their doctors — to make difficult decisions. 

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

According to the Food and Drug Administration, there are four cancer drugs in shortage: Pluvicto, for advanced prostate cancer, as well as methotrexate, cisplatin and fluorouracil, common chemotherapy drugs used to treat a broad range of cancers from the skin to the bones and lungs. A fifth drug, a bladder cancer therapy called BCG, is also said to be in shortage, according to Dr. Vignesh Packiam, a urologist at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com

This article tagged under:

CancerHealth & Wellness
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Subscribe to The 4Front Weather Changing Climate See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Submit a tip The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
About NBC4 Washington Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us