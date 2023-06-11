Watch NBC10's latest coverage on the I-95 fire and collapse in the video embedded above starting at 6 p.m.

Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro will issue a disaster declaration on Monday in order to gain federal funds to begin repairing I-95 after a truck fire caused a portion of the highway to collapse in Northeast Philadelphia early Sunday morning.

During a press conference early Sunday evening, Shapiro estimated that the complete rebuild of I-95 is expected to take "some number of months" and that they would have a specific timeline for the reconstruction following a review from engineers and PennDOT officials.

“To expedite this process and to cut through the red tape, tomorrow morning I plan to issue a disaster declaration, allowing the Commonwealth to immediately draw down federal funds and move quickly to repair and reconstruct this roadway,” Shapiro said. “I’ve spoken directly to Secretary Pete Buttigeig of the United States Department of Transportation, along with Senator Casey, Congressman Boyle and other federal officials.”

Shapiro said all of the state’s federal partners pledged “complete and total support and assistance” in creating alternative routes for motorists during the rebuild.

“Secretary Buttigieg has assured me that there will be absolutely no delay in getting federal funds deployed to quickly help us rebuild this critical artery,” Shapiro said. “I-95 of course is a critical roadway. It supports our economy and plays an important role in our everyday lives.”

PennDOT will also continue to provide updates on the rebuild on their website.

The ordeal began around 6:20 a.m. Sunday when a commercial truck carrying a "petroleum-based product" caught fire underneath the I-95 off-ramp near the Cottman Avenue exit in Northeast Philadelphia.

Just before 7 a.m., smoke and flames could be seen pouring from a burning truck near the Cottman Avenue off-ramp to I-95. The fire caused a portion of the I-95 off-ramp to collapse, closing the highway in both directions.

Officials told NBC10's Randy Gyllenhaal that the roadway was "gone" following the collapse. At about 7 a.m., police vehicles were spotted blocking traffic onto the northbound section of the highway at the Aramingo Avenue exit.

Shortly before 9 a.m., Philadelphia Fire Department Captain Derrick Bowmer said that runoff from the burning truck was also causing explosions underground.

"We will be here for awhile," he said. "We have fire coming out of those manholes."

Firefighters eventually brought the flames under control but remained at the scene throughout the day. While no injuries have been reported, officials are still working to identify anyone who may have been caught in the fire or collapse.

All lanes of I-95 are currently closed in both directions between the Woodhaven and Aramingo exits. Some streets in the surrounding area are closed as well for the emergency response.

For drivers trying to navigate the city as the closure has shuttered the highway in both directions, NBC10 has provided a few alternate ways to avoid gridlocked traffic.

This fire was strikingly similar to another blaze in Philadelphia in March 1996, when an illegal tire dump under I-95 caught fire, melting guard rails and buckling the pavement.

The highway was closed for several weeks, and partial closures lasted for six months. Seven teenagers were charged with arson. The dump’s owner was sentenced to seven to 14 years in prison and ordered to pay $3 million of the $6.5 million repair costs.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as new information becomes available.

