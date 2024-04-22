Boeing expects slower production increase of 787 Dreamliner because of parts shortages

Boeing executives have previously said parts and supply chain issues have persisted.

Boeing has been trying to ramp up 787 production in recent months after quality problems suspended deliveries for nearly two years, ending in mid-2022.

The company is grappling with a production slowdown in its 737 Max program stemming from a door plug blowout on one of its planes earlier this year.

Boeing told employees on Monday that it expects a slower increase in production and deliveries of new 787 Dreamliner planes because of supplier shortages of "a few key parts."

Boeing has already slowed down deliveries and output of its 737 Max planes in the aftermath of a near-catastrophe in January when a door plug blew out from one of the jetliners mid-flight.

"We continue to take steps to improve the overall health of our production system, putting into action your ideas for improving safety, first-pass quality, training, performing more work in sequence and ensuring our teams have the necessary resources to excel," said Scott Stocker, 787 vice president and general manager, in a memo to staff at Boeing's South Carolina 787 plant.

Stocker said Boeing is still facing supplier shortages.

"To that end, we have shared with our customers that we expect a slower increase in our rate of production and deliveries," he wrote in the memo, reported earlier by Reuters, adding that the company still plans to increase the rate steadily because of high demand.

Boeing reports quarterly results and will likely detail its production plans before the market opens on Wednesday.