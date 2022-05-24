Joe Biden

Biden to Sign Executive Order Aimed at Reforming Police Practices

The order will create a national registry of officers fired for misconduct, and encourage state and local police to tighten restrictions on chokeholds and no-knock warrants



President Joe Biden plans to sign a long-awaited executive order reforming policing practices on Wednesday, the second anniversary of the death of George Floyd.

The order will create a national registry of officers fired for misconduct; encourage state and local police to tighten restrictions on chokeholds and no-knock warrants; and restrict the transfer of military equipment to law enforcement agencies, said two sources familiar with the matter.

Biden had been pushing Congress to pass more comprehensive police reform legislation, the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act. But after that legislation failed to garner bipartisan support, the White House began crafting its own action last year.

