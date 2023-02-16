Joe Biden

Biden Plans to Deliver Remarks About the Aerial Objects Shot Down by Military

Biden will explain how the administration is forming rules to deal with other objects in the future.

U.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks at the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

President Joe Biden plans to deliver his most extended public remarks yet — as early as Thursday — about the unidentified objects that the U.S. military has been shooting down, three people familiar with the matter said.

Biden will explain how he has tasked his administration with setting parameters about how to deal with aerial balloons and other objects spotted in the future.

The exact timing of Biden’s remarks has not been settled. The president is due to take a physical exam Thursday that could last several hours.

Four high-altitude objects have been shot down by the U.S. military since Feb 4. Here’s a timeline of those events.

