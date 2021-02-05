Arizona

Arizona Senate Panel Approves Bill That Bans Abortions for Down Syndrome

The measure on genetic abnormality was opposed by all Democrats on the panel and will now go before the entire Senate

Arizona State Legislature

An Arizona Senate panel has approved a measure that bans medical providers from performing an abortion when a fetus has a genetic abnormality such as Down Syndrome.

A Republican-majority state Senate panel on Thursday approved SB 1457, which includes several anti-abortion provisions. Arizona is among several states attempting to enact abortion regulations as Roe v. Wade's future remains uncertain with a sharply conservative Supreme Court.

In the 2021 state legislative session, more than 150 anti-abortion bills have been filed or introduced, according to Planned Parenthood Action Fund. More than 40 percent of those measures are bans, including outlawing access at certain stages in pregnancy or circumstances.

