Florida’s Alleged ‘Pillowcase Rapist’ Arrested, Accused in Dozens of Sex Assaults

Police have arrested a man they say was involved in dozens of attacks on women in South Florida during the 1980s.

The Miami Herald reported 60-year-old Robert Koehler was taken into custody near his home in Palm Bay over the weekend on an out of county warrant. He was being held in a Brevard County jail while awaiting transfer to Miami-Dade for charges.

Miami-Dade Police confirmed the arrest, but wouldn't share any information on what led them to Koehler.

Koehler is accused of being the “Pillowcase Rapist,” a criminal who was known for covering his face with items like towels or shirts and attacking at least 44 women between Miami and Deerfield Beach over a nearly five-year period.

An Associated Press article from March 1986 called the suspect "the most hunted man in South Florida history."

The first reported attack was on a 24-year-old secretary in May 1981, the AP reported. One of the last reported victims was a half-blind 82-year-old widow.

The suspect "attacked young career women, usually entering houses or apartments through unlocked doors or windows and using a knife to terrify them into submission," the article said.

Koehler was convicted of sexual battery in Palm Beach County in 1991 and had to register as a sex offender, records showed.