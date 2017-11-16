Flames Rip Through Pennsylvania Senior Living Community

Crews battled heavy flames at an assisted living facility late Thursday night into early Friday morning. NBC10's Aaron Baskerville was on scene. (Published 7 minutes ago)

Live video feed above may have some interference.

Flames ripped through a senior living community in Chester County, Pennsylvania Thursday evening.

More than twenty residents have been taken to hospitals and many ambulances could be seen near the fire location.

The fire spread to multiple buildings of the Barclay Friends community located along the 700 block of North Franklin Street in West Chester.

County officials said the fire reached 4 alarms as crews worked to contain the flames and get residents to safety.

One witness reported seeing multiple people rescued from burning buildings.

Barclay Friends is a senior living community that provides professional nursing staff 24 hours a day, meals and other services, according to its website.

