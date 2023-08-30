Animals and Wildlife

800-pound alligator caught in Mississippi breaks state record

The massive gator weighed 802.5 pounds and measured 14 feet, 3 inches long, breaking the previous record by over 2 inches, the state's wildlife department said.

Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks

A group of hunters have captured the longest alligator ever to be recorded in Mississippi, according to the state Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks.

Four state residents — Donald Woods, Will Thomas, Joey Clark and Tanner White — harvested a male alligator Saturday in west Mississippi's Sunflower River.

It weighed 802.5 pounds and measured 14 feet, 3 inches long, breaking the previous record by over 2 inches, the department said.

After capturing the animal, the hunters hoisted it with a forklift and posed for a picture at Red Antler Processing in the Mississippi Delta town of Yazoo City.

The area is located in a designated alligator hunting zone. Mississippi’s alligator hunting season opens on the last Friday in August each year. In 2023, the season ends Sept. 4.

