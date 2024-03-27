4 killed, 5 wounded in stabbing spree in Illinois

Authorities are investigating after four people were killed and five others were wounded in a stabbing spree in Rockford, Illinois, on Wednesday afternoon.
An adult male attacked and stabbed multiple individuals just after 1:10 p.m. in a residential area near Cleveland Avenue, Holmes Street and Eggleston Road, according to police.
A suspect is in custody in connection with the stabbings, who police say is a 22-year-old man.
We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.
Police said that officials are still working to notify families of those killed, and also acknowledged that the attack was a "multi-jurisdictional" event, with county law enforcement officials also involved in the response.
According to officials, four of the five surviving victims were last listed in stable condition, while the fifth was in critical condition.
Authorities said those killed include a 15-year-old girl, a 63-year-old woman, a 49-year-old man and a 22-year-old man.
Three of the four individuals killed in the attack were pronounced dead at the scene, while the fourth died at a local hospital, police said
Police said a motive and circumstances behind the attack are unclear, but they do not believe any other suspects were involved.
Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker offered his condolences in wake of the tragedy.
There is currently no further information available.