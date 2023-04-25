TSA

3 TSA Agents Hurt After ‘Unprovoked' Attack at Phoenix Airport, Agency Says

The Transportation Security Administration said the physical attack happened during security screening at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport.

By Phil Helsel | NBC News

Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Three Transportation Security Administration officers were hurt Tuesday in an “unprovoked” attack by a passenger at a security checkpoint at Phoenix’ airport, the TSA said.

The attack happened shortly before 6 a.m. at a checkpoint at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport, as the female passenger was in the security screening process, the agency said in a statement.

The TSA called the assault an “unprovoked and brazen physical attack against our employees,” and said it was unacceptable.

Two of the three TSA agents were taken to a hospital, and were later released, it said. The passenger was taken into custody by police.

Phoenix police said a 19-year-old woman was arrested at the scene and booked without incident.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com here.

This article tagged under:

TSAArizonaPhoenix
