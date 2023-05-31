12 Sets of Twins and 1 Set of Triplets Just Graduated From the Same High School

An Illinois high school had a "multiple" celebration at graduation this year.

Vernon Hills High School featured 12 sets of twins and one set of triplets as part of its Class of 2023 that numbered 377 students.

That means 7% of the class was made up of twins and triplets. The triplets and seven sets of those twins appeared on TODAY on May 30 to have everyone seeing double. Fittingly, the group was introduced by TODAY’s Jenna Bush Hager, who has a twin sister, Barbara.

“We knew we had a lot of twins, but it wasn’t until our yearbook put a little section together, and these guys got their yearbooks a couple weeks ago, and we realized at that point that we had a lot of twins in the building," principal Jon Guillaume said.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

Even Guillaume is a twin.

"I have a twin, my twin sister, Josie, so I know what they kind of go through on a daily basis," Guillaume said on TODAY. "They get a lot of those same questions like, 'Wait, you guys are twins?' That kind of thing. We have a connection."

While 13 sets of twins or triplets is impressive, it's not even close to the Guinness World Record. Illinois apparently has something in its water because the record belongs to the Class of 2017 at New Trier High School in Winnetka, which had 44 sets of twins.

The milestone is bittersweet for the twins and triplets at Vernon Hills High School. Many of the twins will now be apart for the first time in their lives when they move on to different colleges.

Triplets Kailee, Olivia and Ryan Irvin will be attending Kansas State, Davenport University and the University of Illinois, respectively.

Triplets Kailee, Ryan and Olivia Irvin will all be attending different colleges this fall as they live apart for the first time. TODAY

"I’m very excited to go to U of I next year and do my own thing," Ryan said.

“We’ll definitely FaceTime each other to kind of have that same idea of an in-person conversation, but over the phone together," Olivia said.

Twins Lizzy and Eric Eitel will be attending the University of Utah and Idaho State, respectively. They will only be a few hours apart and will travel home together from Salt Lake City during breaks.

Twins Jacob (left) and David Wang, principal Jon Guillaume and twins Lizzy and Eric Eitel (right) are part of a Class of 2023 at an Illinois high school that featured 12 sets of twins and a set of triplets.TODAY

"I'm definitely for sure a little nervous," Lizzy said. "I might not show it, but I'm scared for him. But it's OK."

Twins David and Jacob Wang will both be attending the University of Wisconsin - Madison. David will major in computer science, while Jacob will be concentrating on engineering.

"We decided not to room together because we want to meet new people, but we'll always be close," David said.

That bond goes back to the identical twins playing games with teachers when they were young.

"In elementary school, one of our teachers could tell us apart and the other one couldn’t," David said. "So the teacher that could tell us apart would plan it out and send us to the wrong classroom a period after just to play jokes on her coworker."

The days of swapping places in class are probably done now that they have graduated high school.

"I don't know if that flies in college," Jacob said.

This story first appeared on TODAY.com. More from TODAY: