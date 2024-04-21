15 people injured in crash involving tram at Universal Studios Hollywood

An investigation continues after 15 people were injured Saturday evening at Universal Studios Hollywood following a crash that involved a tram, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The crash was reported sometime before 9:30 p.m. According to LAFD, one person was critically injured in the incident. The severity of the injuries of other parties was not disclosed.

A spokesperson for the theme park released the following statement:

"There was a tram incident at the theme park tonight that resulted in multiple minor injuries, confirmed by the LA County Fire Dept. We are working to support our guests and understand the circumstances that led to the accident."

Details on what led up to the crash were not immediately available.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's deputies and California Highway Patrol officers were also at the scene on Lankershim Boulevard in North Hollywood.

“Deputies responded to the lower parking lot of Universal Studios Hollywood regarding a tour tram collision,'' the Sheriff's Information Bureau said. “The collision caused several passengers to fall out of the vehicle. LA County Fire treated people on-scene and several were transported via ambulance to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

“California Highway Patrol [also] responded to the location to take a collision report. The cause of the accident is still under investigation and there is no further information at this time.”

CHP Officer Sergio Garcia said the initial report indicated that the tram overturned.

The last car struck a rail when it was traveling down a hill of a parking structure, Los Angeles County Sheriff's Lt. Maria Abal told the Los Angeles Times.

“There was some type of issue with the brakes,” Abal said. “We don't exactly know what yet.”

The tram tour of Universal Studios is one of the most popular attractions at the Universal City theme park, featuring a one-hour behind-the-scenes look at the backlot where some of Hollywood's most famous television shows, movies and other productions were filmed.

Starting Friday, and continuing through Aug. 11, the studio tour is set to add several temporary attractions including immersive photo ops, a first-ever original replica of the Hollywood sign and retro-themed food, drink and merchandise as part of its 60th anniversary celebration.

It was unclear whether Saturday's mishap would alter those plans.

NBC Universal is the parent company of Universal Studios and this station.