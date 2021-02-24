Anacostia Metro Station

Man Shot Inside Anacostia Metro Station Dies

By NBCWashington Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

A man shot on a platform inside the Anacostia Metro Station Tuesday afternoon died Wednesday, the Metropolitan Police Department said.

The victim, 49-year-old Marcus Covington of Southwest D.C., was shot multiple times about 1:35 p.m. and was taken to a hospital in very serious condition.

Download our NBC Washington app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Local

USA Gymnastics 12 mins ago

Olympic Gold Medalist Dominique Dawes Hopes to Change Gymnastics Culture With New Maryland School

senior citizens 1 hour ago

900 Seniors Get Final Dose of COVID-19 Vaccine, Frederick County Requests More

“It appears that there was some type of conversation between the two,” D.C. Police Chief Robert Contee said.

Download our NBC Washington app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Police have surveillance video of a suspect.

The suspect in the Anacostia Metro Station shooting is seen in these surveillance images.
Metropolitan Police Department
The suspect in the Anacostia Metro Station shooting is seen in these surveillance images.

D.C. police homicide detectives are investigating.

This article tagged under:

Anacostia Metro Stationshooting
Coronavirus Pandemic COVID-19: Data, Charts & Maps Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Inequality in America Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds U.S. & World Black History Month Health NBCLX NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us