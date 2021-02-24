Man Shot Inside Anacostia Metro Station Dies

A man shot on a platform inside the Anacostia Metro Station Tuesday afternoon died Wednesday, the Metropolitan Police Department said.

The victim, 49-year-old Marcus Covington of Southwest D.C., was shot multiple times about 1:35 p.m. and was taken to a hospital in very serious condition.

Download our NBC Washington app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

“It appears that there was some type of conversation between the two,” D.C. Police Chief Robert Contee said.

Police have surveillance video of a suspect.

Metropolitan Police Department

D.C. police homicide detectives are investigating.