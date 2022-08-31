Young Nationals Fan Gives Foul Ball to Little Girl in Cutest Moment of Season

Young Nats fan gives foul ball to little girl in cutest moment of season originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

One of the cutest moments of the Washington Nationals’ season happened off the diamond on Tuesday night.

As the Nats took on the Oakland Athletics at home, a foul ball found its way to a young boy in the stands. Rather than hold onto the prize, the young gentleman looked for a fellow fan to gift the ball to.

After a few older Nats fans politely declined the offer in favor of a more worthy recipient, he finally found a little girl about his age who accepted the generous gift. And the best part was that the whole thing was captured by the broadcast:

Best highlight of the day.



A young Nats fan went multiple sections to find someone to give a ball to and ended up giving it to a little girl.



This is what it’s all about. pic.twitter.com/NTmif0gav5 — Washington Nationals (@Nationals) August 31, 2022

He ended up traversing over multiple sections of Nationals Park searching for the perfect recipient. Washington ended up losing to Oakland 10-6, but two young Nationals fans made a memory that’ll last them a lifetime.