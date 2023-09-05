Young child survives fall from 4th-floor apartment window in Rockville: police

An 18-month-old is recovering after falling out of a fourth-story apartment window in Rockville, Maryland, on Labor Day, authorities said.

Police and Montgomery County firefighters were called to the 400 block of Blandford Street about 5:30 p.m. Monday for reports that a child was injured.

The child was conscious when firefighters arrived and is expected to survive, Rockville City Police said.

Police are still investigating how the child fell.

In June, a 3-year-old boy died after falling from the 12th floor of the Arrive Alexandria complex.

