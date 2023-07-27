‘You will not believe what happened': Mom gives birth aboard Metro train

Baby on board! One of the D.C. area's newest residents made a most unexpected arrival — aboard a Metro train that was stopped outside the New Carrollton station earlier this month.

Metro employees said July 13 was just another ordinary day on the job... until about 1:30 p.m., when they heard a woman was in labor aboard a train. They grabbed towels and personal protective equipment (PPE) and tried to keep the mom-to-be calm while awaiting paramedics.

"Hectic! It was hectic," said one worker.

On Wednesday, three Metro employees received a standing ovation as they were honored for their actions.

"I honestly didn't think that she would have the child on board," one of them recalled. "But we did go get the PPE, stood there, and they said, 'I think this baby's gonna come.' By the time you turned your head to see if the fire department or EMS is coming, the baby was halfway out."

A bystander ending up helping to deliver the newborn. Paramedics arrived shortly after the baby did, just in time to cut the umbilical cord.

As for what the Metro employees told their families at the end of the day:

"You won't believe what happened," one said.

"Right?" another laughed. Those were my first words: You will not believe what happened."

The baby boy and his mom are doing well.