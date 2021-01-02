Oxon Hill

Woman Arrested on Suspicion of Starting Oxon Hill Fire That Displaced More Than 60 People

This was at least the fifth structure fire on Friday, including a blaze that killed one woman in Beltsville.

By Briana Trujillo

Prince George’s County police arrested a woman suspected of starting the fire in Oxon Hill Friday that left approximately 65 people displaced and $2 million in damages. 

Quiana Taliaferro, who lives in the private apartment complex that went up in flames, was arrested and charged with felony first degree arson and misdemeanor reckless endangerment. 

Taliaferro was identified, detained and questioned on suspicion of arson during fire operations. Police said she "admitted to starting the fire," and the Office of the Fire Marshal’s investigation determined that the fire started in a bedroom inside her apartment. 

At around 8:30 p.m. New Year’s Day, crews from several fire departments were called to reports of people trapped in a burning three-story garden-style apartment complex on the 2100 block of Alice Avenue.

Crews had to be evacuated from a fire burning in Oxon Hill. News4's Jackie Bensen reports.

Police said it appeared residents successfully self-evacuated and no one was injured.

Around 110 firefighters worked the scene as flames climbed from the apartment complex into an adjacent building. 

