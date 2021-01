Prince George’s County Fire and EMS is responding to a fire in a three-story garden-style apartment complex in Oxon Hill, Maryland Friday night.

#BREAKING: Prince George's County Firefighters are working a 3-alarm fire in an apartment building at 2162 Alice Avenue in Oxon Hill. This is the 5th structure fire in the county since Noon. @nbcwashington — Tom Lynch (@TomLynch_) January 2, 2021

It is unknown how many people may be trapped.

Firefighters from Fairfax County, Virginia were being called in to assist.

This is the fifth structure fire in Prince George’s County since noon Friday.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.