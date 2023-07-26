Prince George's County

Woman shot, injured in parked car on Route 1 in Prince George's Co.

The woman was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive

By Allison Hageman

NBC Universal, Inc.

A woman is injured after being shot in a parked car along Route 1 in Beltsville, Maryland, early Wednesday, police say.

The shooting happened in the 10500 block of Baltimore Avenue at about 2 a.m., according to the Prince George’s County Police. The location is near the Ikea in College Park.

Another parked vehicle with no one inside was also hit by gunfire.

A white sedan was towed away, and the scene was cleared by 6 a.m. Wednesday.

This is a developing story. Stay with News4 for more updates.

This article tagged under:

Prince George's CountyBeltsville
