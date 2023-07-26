Woman shot, injured in parked car on Route 1 in Prince George's Co.

A woman is injured after being shot in a parked car along Route 1 in Beltsville, Maryland, early Wednesday, police say.

The shooting happened in the 10500 block of Baltimore Avenue at about 2 a.m., according to the Prince George’s County Police. The location is near the Ikea in College Park.

The woman was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive.

Another parked vehicle with no one inside was also hit by gunfire.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

A white sedan was towed away, and the scene was cleared by 6 a.m. Wednesday.

This is a developing story. Stay with News4 for more updates.