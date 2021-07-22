Virginia

Woman Sexually Assaulted at Hotel in Vienna

By Gina Cook

Fairfax County Police Department

Fairfax County police are searching for a suspect who sexually assaulted a woman inside her hotel room in Vienna, Virginia, Wednesday morning.

The woman reported to police that an unknown man came into her room with a knife and assaulted her at a hotel in the 8600 block of Westwood Center Drive.

She described the suspect as a heavy-set black man who is 5’10’’ and in his 40s. He was wearing glasses, a grey shirt, sweatpants and a small black backpack. He also had a full beard.

The woman was treated for injuries that were not life threatening.

Detectives are asking anyone with information to call 703-246-7800 and choose option three or submit tips anonymously to 1-866-411-TIPS (866-411-8477), text “FCCS” plus tip to 847411. Anonymous tipsters are eligible for cash rewards of $100 to $1,000 dollars if their information leads to an arrest.

VirginiaViennasex assault
