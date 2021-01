A woman was shot and killed in Southeast D.C. early Sunday, in the city’s first homicide of the new year.

The woman, whose name was not immediately released, was shot in the 900 block of Wahler Place SE, police said. Officers responded at about 2:30 a.m. after more than 40 shots were detected.

The woman was taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead. No information on any suspects was immediately released.

