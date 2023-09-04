Woman killed, 2 others shot in Montgomery County shooting

One woman was killed and two other people were shot Monday in the Layhill area of Montgomery County, Maryland, authorities said.

The shooting happened in the 14200 block of Punch Street at around 7:40 p.m.

Montgomery County police officers found a man shot outside in the street. They entered a home and found two women also suffering from gunshot wounds, police said.

One of the women died. The other two victims were taken to a hospital, according to authorities. The woman is in critical condition, and the man's condition is not known.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

Police said they arrested a man "without incident" in the shooting, which detectives believe is domestic in nature.

"Right now we do believe that this is a domestic related incident, and we do have the suspect down at headquarters, where the suspect is being interviewed," Shiera Goff, the director of public information for the Montgomery County Police Department, said

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.