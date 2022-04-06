Woman Hurt After Charles County Fire Possibly Linked to Oxygen Tank

A woman has life-threatening injuries after a house fire Wednesday in Hughesville, Maryland. The use of an oxygen tank while smoking may have sparked the blaze, officials said.

The woman, a senior citizen, was found injured after a fire in the 5900 block of Foster Place, the Charles County fire department said.

The victim's son discovered the fire Wednesday morning and called for help, department spokesman Bill Smith said.

Firefighters found flames leaping from the home. A photo shows heavy smoke and fire.

Stay informed about local news and weather in the D.C. area. Get the NBC4 Washington app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Maryland State Fire Marshals were on the scene. An investigation will determine the cause of the fire, Smith said, including whether the use of an oxygen tank while smoking played a role.

Stay with NBC Washington for more details on this developing story.