Woman hit, killed while crossing street in Rockville

A woman was hit and killed by at least two vehicles in Rockville, Maryland, Tuesday evening, authorities say.

The woman was crossing Veirs Mill Road at Atlantic Avenue when she was hit by two vehicles traveling east on Veirs Mill Road, according to the Montgomery County Police. A third vehicle seen in the area may also be involved in the collision.

First responders were called to the scene just before 7 p.m. The crash happened near the Twinbrook Shopping Center.

The woman died at the scene. Her identity was not immediately released.

Video showed two vehicles at the scene of the crash. A black vehicle had damage to the front. A large part of one of the vehicles is seen in the middle of the roadway.

The drivers of the two vehicles stayed at the scene. Detectives are searching for the third vehicle.

The Action Committee for Transit, a group dedicated to pedestrian and bicyclist safety in Montgomery County, posted on X that 12 people have been killed on the stretch of road since 2015.

12 people killed on @MDSHA Veirs Mill Rd/586 since January 2015. https://t.co/ySzu7Geyrm pic.twitter.com/CISMRRzcsY — Action Committee for Transit (@actfortransit) December 27, 2023

This is a developing story. Stay with News4 for updates.