Woman Found Fatally Shot Off Route 1 in Woodbridge

A woman was found fatally shot in a wooded area off Route 1 in Woodbridge, Virginia, early Friday, police said.

The victim was not immediately identified. A homicide investigation is underway.

Prince William County police responded to the 13900 block of Jefferson Davis Highway (Route 1) at about 4:30 a.m. to investigate a shooting, the department said.

They found a woman with multiple gunshot wounds. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

No additional victims or property damage were found. “No suspect has been identified at this time,” police said in a brief statement.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with potentially relevant information is asked to contact police.

