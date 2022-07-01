Fatal Shooting

Woman Found Fatally Shot Off Route 1 in Woodbridge

The homicide victim was found in the 13900 block of Jefferson Davis Highway (Route 1) before dawn Friday. Police have no suspect yet

By Andrea Swalec

NBC Universal, Inc.

A woman was found fatally shot in a wooded area off Route 1 in Woodbridge, Virginia, early Friday, police said. 

The victim was not immediately identified. A homicide investigation is underway. 

Prince William County police responded to the 13900 block of Jefferson Davis Highway (Route 1) at about 4:30 a.m. to investigate a shooting, the department said. 

They found a woman with multiple gunshot wounds. She was pronounced dead at the scene. 

Stay informed about local news and weather in the D.C. area. Get the NBC4 Washington app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

No additional victims or property damage were found. “No suspect has been identified at this time,” police said in a brief statement. 

Get updates on what's happening in the D.C. area to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with potentially relevant information is asked to contact police. 

Local

Washington, D.C., Maryland and Virginia local news, events and information

16 hours ago

Reaction to Ketanji Brown Jackson Supreme Court Swearing In: The News4 Rundown

Black History 2 hours ago

‘Hallowed Ground': Sororities Work to Preserve Black DC Cemetery

Stay with NBC Washington for more details on this developing story. 

This article tagged under:

Fatal ShootingNorthern VirginiaWoodbridge
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds LX News NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us