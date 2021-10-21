Woman Found Dead on Sidewalk Near DC Park

A woman found dead near the entrance to Anacostia Park early Thursday morning in Southeast D.C. was assaulted and killed, police say.

A D.C. police officer on patrol noticed a woman was unconscious on the sidewalk leading to the entrance of the park at 22nd Street and Fairlawn Avenue SE about 1:30 a.m., police said. Medics pronounced her dead at the scene.

Police said the woman, who appeared to be middle aged, had trauma to her face and head.

It’s unclear how she died. Detectives are waiting for results from an autopsy, police said.

Four K-9 teams went back to the scene Thursday afternoon to search the area. Police have not said if the dogs found anything significant.

There have been 173 homicides in D.C. so far this year. Last year, there were 160 at the same time.

