Woman Fatally Shot in Southeast DC

A 37-year-old woman was shot and killed in Southeast D.C. on Tuesday afternoon, and the search for the shooter is ongoing, police said.

Nikia Young, of Southeast, was the victim, police said Wednesday.

Young was shot in the 2200 block of Minnesota Avenue SE. Officers responded at about noon Tuesday after the report of a shooting. Young was found suffering from gunshot wounds.

Medics took Young to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

No information on a suspect was released. A homicide investigation is underway. Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact police. Tips may be left anonymously via text message.

