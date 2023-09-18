Woman drowns during kayaking trip on Potomac River

A trip to D.C. turned tragic Sunday afternoon when a woman in a group of visiting college students drowned while kayaking in the Potomac River, authorities say.

The group was kayaking on the river in Little Falls near the Chain Bridge when one of the kayakers became trapped under a rock in hydraulics. First responders were called to reports of a kayaker in distress at about 3:15 p.m., Montgomery County Fire Department said in a release.

The group along with others passing by tried to help her before first responders arrived, but she did not survive. Her identity was not immediately released.

Fire officials said the victim was a part of about two dozen people in an out-of-state college kayaking group.

The kayakers were in the river near the D.C. and Montgomery County border.

D.C. police are investigating.

This is a developing story. Stay with News4 for updates.