Woman Arrested at Dulles Airport, Charged in Maryland Killing

A 23-year-old woman suspected of killing her boyfriend in Riverdale, Maryland, almost a year ago was arrested Sunday after landing at Dulles International Airport.
Norma Rivas-Villacorta, of Riverdale, was taken into custody by U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers after she arrived from El Salvador, the agency said Tuesday. Federal officers met her at the arrival gate.
Rivas-Villacorta was charged with first- and second-degree murder in the shooting death of Kayshaun Daly, also of Riverdale. He was 20.
Prince George’s County police officers responded to a home in the 6700 block of Oakland Avenue at about 1 p.m. on May 22, 2021 after a man was reported to be unresponsive. Officers found that Daly had been shot. He was pronounced dead on the scene.
Daly and Rivas-Villacorta were in a relationship at the time of the domestic killing, police said. Detectives got a warrant for her arrest in September 2021.
According to the initial investigation, Rivas-Villacorta left the country within days of Daly’s death.
“The motive for the murder remains under investigation,” police said in a statement Tuesday.
Rivas-Villacorta was in custody in Loudoun County pending extradition to Prince George’s County.
Anyone with information relevant to the case is asked to contact police.