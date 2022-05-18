Woman Arrested at Dulles Airport, Charged in Maryland Killing

A 23-year-old woman suspected of killing her boyfriend in Riverdale, Maryland, almost a year ago was arrested Sunday after landing at Dulles International Airport.

Norma Rivas-Villacorta, of Riverdale, was taken into custody by U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers after she arrived from El Salvador, the agency said Tuesday. Federal officers met her at the arrival gate.

Rivas-Villacorta was charged with first- and second-degree murder in the shooting death of Kayshaun Daly, also of Riverdale. He was 20.

Prince George’s County police officers responded to a home in the 6700 block of Oakland Avenue at about 1 p.m. on May 22, 2021 after a man was reported to be unresponsive. Officers found that Daly had been shot. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Stay informed about local news and weather in the D.C. area. Get the NBC4 Washington app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Daly and Rivas-Villacorta were in a relationship at the time of the domestic killing, police said. Detectives got a warrant for her arrest in September 2021.

According to the initial investigation, Rivas-Villacorta left the country within days of Daly’s death.

“The motive for the murder remains under investigation,” police said in a statement Tuesday.

Rivas-Villacorta was in custody in Loudoun County pending extradition to Prince George’s County.

Anyone with information relevant to the case is asked to contact police.