Woman and man shot near U Street corridor; teen suspected

A man and women were shot and seriously hurt on Vermont Avenue NW, north of the U Street corridor, early Sunday, authorities say.

The suspected shooter, who is believed to be between 15 and 18 years old, opened fire as bars and clubs closed. Officers flooded the 1900 block of Vermont Avenue NW at about 2:45 a.m.

Both shooting victims suffered serious injuries but are expected to survive, police said.

One resident said the sound of gunshots in the area has repeatedly woken her up.

No information on any arrests or a possible motive was immediately released.

Stay with NBC Washington for more details on this developing story.